Shotgun King: The Final Checkmate update for 8 June 2022

Bugfixes: v1.251 quickpatch

Build 8897123

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all!

Very quick message to let you know we've patched some bugs and issues that appeared after yesterday's update.

Here's the changelog:

  • [Bugfix] Black mist can't be triggered twice with the same grenade
  • [Bugfix] King's shoulders can't lift two pieces at once anymore
  • [Bugfix] fixed joust extra turn when you kill a knight with a throw
  • [Bugfix] killing heir and king in a single shot won't crash the game
  • [Bugfix] Fixed access to the secret boss
  • [Lang] It's now possible to add any fonts to the font folder
  • [Lang] lang file : added font_size, font_line_height, font_offset_y to adjust font's settings
  • [Lang] removed "depixel" font, replaced with "Terminus" which is smaller and supports more characters

Thanks to people who reported problems!

And as always thank you all for your support!
Take care!
-PUNKCAKE Délicieux 🥞

