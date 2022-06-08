Bugfixes: v1.251 quickpatch

Share · View all patches · Build 8897123 · Last edited 8 June 2022 – 17:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Hi all!

Very quick message to let you know we've patched some bugs and issues that appeared after yesterday's update.

Here's the changelog:

[Bugfix] Black mist can't be triggered twice with the same grenade

[Bugfix] King's shoulders can't lift two pieces at once anymore

[Bugfix] fixed joust extra turn when you kill a knight with a throw

[Bugfix] killing heir and king in a single shot won't crash the game

[Bugfix] Fixed access to the secret boss

[Lang] It's now possible to add any fonts to the font folder

[Lang] lang file : added font_size, font_line_height, font_offset_y to adjust font's settings

[Lang] removed "depixel" font, replaced with "Terminus" which is smaller and supports more characters

Thanks to people who reported problems!

And as always thank you all for your support!

Take care!

-PUNKCAKE Délicieux 🥞