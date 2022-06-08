Bugfixes: v1.251 quickpatch

Hi all!
Very quick message to let you know we've patched some bugs and issues that appeared after yesterday's update.
Here's the changelog:
- [Bugfix] Black mist can't be triggered twice with the same grenade
- [Bugfix] King's shoulders can't lift two pieces at once anymore
- [Bugfix] fixed joust extra turn when you kill a knight with a throw
- [Bugfix] killing heir and king in a single shot won't crash the game
- [Bugfix] Fixed access to the secret boss
- [Lang] It's now possible to add any fonts to the font folder
- [Lang] lang file : added font_size, font_line_height, font_offset_y to adjust font's settings
- [Lang] removed "depixel" font, replaced with "Terminus" which is smaller and supports more characters
Thanks to people who reported problems!
And as always thank you all for your support!
Take care!
-PUNKCAKE Délicieux 🥞
