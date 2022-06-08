The "Gameplay" Update - v0.3.0

What's popping, grass-family?

Welcome to the third content update for Touch Some Grass!

We are quickly approaching the two-month mark since this game was first released, and I couldn't be more excited! You glorious grass-grabbers have been absolutely killing it - shattering the 570-hour limit on the Leaderboards, submitting hilarious reviews and amazing community content, and simply taking the time to play my silly little "game".

So, with that in mind, today's update aims to celebrate all of you amazing "720-topdeck super-sus nollie-to-boneless smoke-mid-rush-b" gaming gods! Cheers, and thank you all so much!

That being said, this update is heckin' HUGE, and features a ton of community-suggested content that has poured in over the past couple of months. I'm talking Hands! I'm talking Skins! I'm talking qUaLiTy EnTeRtAiNmEnT! Where else are you going to get that stuff, huh?

What's that? Every other game on the Steam Storefront?

Oh... Well... I bet those games don't have meticulously crafted, high-resolution grass!

Anyway, while I sit here waiting for Elon to finally walk away from this ill-fated Twitter deal, and redirect a portion of that $44 billion into my Steam wallet so I can purchase the complete DLC collection for Train Simulator (I'm loco for locomotives), let's go over some Update Notes -

"SURVIVAL" GAME MODE

Old Man Henkins is sick and tired of you crazy kids constantly touching his finely manicured, imported Bermuda grass ("cynodon dactylon"), and he's ready to protect his expensive lawn at all costs - even if it means calling in a remote airstrike on your position!

Teach that crazy Old Man a lesson he won't soon forget! Grass is meant to be touched!

EXPERIENCE & LEVEL SYSTEM

The more grass you touch, the higher your level climbs! The higher your level climbs, the more Skins you unlock! The more skins you unlock, the better you feel! Dopamine is fun!

THREE NEW HANDS

Rev up those sod-slappers, because there's three new Hands in town, and they are ready to TOUCH. SOME. GRASS. Prepare for military-grade grass-grabbing with the Combat Glove, or slip on the Winter Glove for some insulated weed-whacking. Also, don't forget about the sleek Leather Glove, for all you Hitman-esque "grass-assins" out there!

OVER 100 SKINS TO UNLOCK

Mere moments before Julius Caeser was observed b-hopping through enemy ranks during the Battle of Thapsus; historians note that he raised his "StatTrak Gladius | Gamma Doppler" (Factory New with an Emerald Finish and a 0.02 float) and proclaimed, "Pares pellibus vincit!" - which loosely translates to, "Skins equals wins".

The tradition continues in Touch Some Grass, which now features over 100 unique skins - all of which can be earned simply by playing!

COLLECTION MANAGER

What better way to manage all of those slick new Hands and Skins, than with a full-featured Collection Manager! Preview all your Hands and Skins in one convenient place. Select your "weapon" of choice, and dive into a game to grab-grass in style!

LEADERBOARD "REFRESH"

The previous Leaderboard system was absolutely annihilated by you Titans of Turf-Touching... So, as a certified "number-ologist" and "number-onomist" (No, you can't see my certificates... How did you get in my office?), it was in my best interest to give the old Leaderboard a complete "number-ectomy".

Long story short, the old Leaderboards have been retired, and joining the new Leaderboard requires players to complete just one game in either game mode to re-submit their score. So what are you waiting for? Jump on in and get that score submitted!

FINAL THOUGHTS

This huge-mongous update marks the end of major development initiatives for Touch Some Grass... at least in the short-term. Essentially, any future updates during the next couple of months will be devoted to patching any errors, along with general maintenance.

In the meantime, I will be focusing my attention on other endeavors... More specifically, I will be working on a different, more "traditional" video game. I'll share more about that some other time, though!

Until then, thanks again for playing! And as always, happy grass-touching, my friends! ːsteamhappyː