HotFix 1.1.7 and Steam Deck Update

Greetings Fellow Witches! Brookhaven is now officially listed as ‘Playable’ from the Steam Deck Compatibility Review. ːBanditRaccoonː
Changelog:
- New Feature: Read old letters once you’ve fully upgraded your home. You will find the letters inside your Laundry room (look for the sparkles).
- New Feature: You can rummage through the Compost Pile near the lighthouse each day.
- New Feature: ‘Growth Period’ chart for crops shown when Tutorial is turned ON.
- Art Change: Removed the mouse cursor from the Ending Cutscene.
- Art Change: Owl clock interaction when mouse-left clicked on.
- Fixed a few lines of dialogue appearing early.
- Fixed missing Incubator in older save files.
- Wording clarification on the crafting recipe for the Scarecrow.
As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!
Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
