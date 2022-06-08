HotFix 1.1.7 and Steam Deck Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8896972 · Last edited 8 June 2022 – 17:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Fellow Witches! Brookhaven is now officially listed as ‘Playable’ from the Steam Deck Compatibility Review. ːBanditRaccoonː

Changelog:

New Feature: Read old letters once you’ve fully upgraded your home. You will find the letters inside your Laundry room (look for the sparkles).

once you’ve fully upgraded your home. You will find the letters inside your Laundry room (look for the sparkles). New Feature: You can rummage through the Compost Pile near the lighthouse each day.

You can near the lighthouse each day. New Feature: ‘Growth Period’ chart for crops shown when Tutorial is turned ON.

for crops shown when Tutorial is turned ON. Art Change: Removed the mouse cursor from the Ending Cutscene.

Removed the mouse cursor from the Ending Cutscene. Art Change: Owl clock interaction when mouse-left clicked on.

Owl clock interaction when mouse-left clicked on. Fixed a few lines of dialogue appearing early.

Fixed missing Incubator in older save files.

Wording clarification on the crafting recipe for the Scarecrow.

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,

Little_Amethyst

