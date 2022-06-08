 Skip to content

Brookhaven update for 8 June 2022

HotFix 1.1.7 and Steam Deck Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Fellow Witches! Brookhaven is now officially listed as ‘Playable’ from the Steam Deck Compatibility Review. ːBanditRaccoonː

Changelog:

  • New Feature: Read old letters once you’ve fully upgraded your home. You will find the letters inside your Laundry room (look for the sparkles).
  • New Feature: You can rummage through the Compost Pile near the lighthouse each day.
  • New Feature: ‘Growth Period’ chart for crops shown when Tutorial is turned ON.
  • Art Change: Removed the mouse cursor from the Ending Cutscene.
  • Art Change: Owl clock interaction when mouse-left clicked on.
  • Fixed a few lines of dialogue appearing early.
  • Fixed missing Incubator in older save files.
  • Wording clarification on the crafting recipe for the Scarecrow.

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
