This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We will be taking the servers offline on June 9, 2022 to deploy Game Update 7.0.2b.

Details:

DATE: June 9, 2022

TIME: 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM CT (1300 - 1600 UTC)

VERSION: 7.0.2b

Patch notes are available here.

Thank you for your patience as we maintain Star Wars™: The Old Republic™!