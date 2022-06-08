V 0.0.4.6

There are now electricity barriers blocking roads. They become more common the further into a run you get. These will damage you when going through them. You can hack them to damage enemies that pass through them and allow you to pass through safely. You can also blow these up by destroying the attached hack-able console. Lastly, you can also jump over these barriers using nearby cars or vents.

New Melee Perk: “Focus”. When aiming while your sword is equipped, enemy bullets in your cone of vision are slowed down. With two stacks they are severely slowed down.

New Melee Perk: “Back Stab”. Sneak attacks now do triple melee physical damage instead of double. If you have two stacks your sneak attacks will do quadruple your melee physical damage.

New Ranged Perk: “Heat Sink”. Gives you a 20% chance for full cool-down on your ranged weapon when defeating a cyborg. Two stacks gives you a 30% chance and three stacks a 50% chance to activate heat sink.

There’s a new rare loot crate that can only be opened with explosions or fire. That means ramming it with a car, throwing grenades, triggering mines, fire based attacks, etc. Drops health and battery items, among other things.

Cyber Bots now blink blue when hacked.

Several enemies have less HP now.

Enemy attacks in sector four no longer track you until you leave the helicopter.(I had mistaking thought I fixed this previously) These tracking attacks have also been slowed to half the previous speed.

Enemies attacked by Cyber Bots no longer receive invincibility frames while being attacked by them. This was making it hard for the player to get an attack in when an enemy was swarmed by Cyber Bots.

Your drone no longer hangs out right over your head when you are not moving and have it’s agility upgraded.

Your drone will ignore attacks and disengage even when an enemy is attacking when you are far away from it.

Injectors should no longer lay on top of upgrades when popping out of loot crates.

The contextual hacking windows now close when the playing is in aim mode.