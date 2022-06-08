Update, Version 20220608

English

##########Content###############

Added a new room in Liu's PSB.

The 17th Anniversary achievement is now a generic Anniversary achievement that can be gained on any Anniversary of the game. After all, not many people got it last year. :)

But, as Steam records the date when the achievement was unlocked, those who got it last year still have their bragging rights. :)

You can now inspect harvestable plants to see the next harvest time and their products. (There is also some information for a not-yet-implemented feature here.)

New interact option with harvestable plants: Fertilize. (However, the fertilizer item is still working in progress right now.)

You can now choose a group member to do the harvesting. (Previously, only the main character can harvest.)

New raw material: Ammonium Nitrate

The max number of skulls you can carry is now set to 9999

The max number of Dust of History you can carry is now set to 9999

The max number of Butterfly Wings you can carry is now set to 9999

##########System################

Optimized the item generate code of apple trees and grape trees, reducing duplicated code.

It's now possible to inherit some variables when an event transfers into another different event.

Optimized the update accuracy of the plants, reducing the error of their expected harvest time. (Previously, it may be possible to have a few seconds of delay.)

简体中文

##########Content###############

在疁城公安局内加入了一个新的房间。

17周年纪念成就现在变成了一个通用的周年纪念成就，可以在任何一年的周年纪念日获得。毕竟，没多少人去年获得了这个成就。:)

但是，由于Steam记录了解锁成就的日期，所以去年获得这个成就的诸位仍然有可以向大家炫耀的资格。 :)

你现在可以检查那些可以收获的植物来了解下次收获的时间、以及它们的产物。（此处的信息还包括一条目前尚未被实现到游戏里的内容。）

新的和可收获的植物的交互选项：施肥。（但是肥料目前还在做。）

你现在可以选择一名队友来收割种植的植物了。（此前默认主角进行收割。）

新的原料：硝酸铵

队伍可以持有的头骨数量提高到了9999

队伍可以持有的的历史的尘埃的数量提高到了9999

队伍可以持有的蝴蝶之翼的数量提高到了9999

##########System################

优化了苹果树和葡萄树的物品生成代码，降低了重复的代码数量。

当事件转化成另外一个事件时，现在可以设置一些可以继承的属性。

优化了植物的刷新方法，使之可以收获的时间更加精确。（此前，可能会有几秒延迟。）