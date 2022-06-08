-
Alchemists are faster.
Units are pink when weakened.
When a meter is finished, it will blink.
Events now blink, which are at the top.
Spells don't pass time anymore.
Limit lands that can be made. (Only 35 can be present at a time)
Monsters now have a different color based on their HP.
Fixed monsters warping if past middle of island. (This was a small exploit)
Fixed a bug with music restarting on new day, even if muted.
The Call of Krul'ar update for 8 June 2022
Patch Version: 6.8.2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
