The Call of Krul'ar update for 8 June 2022

Patch Version: 6.8.2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Alchemists are faster.

  • Units are pink when weakened.

  • When a meter is finished, it will blink.

  • Events now blink, which are at the top.

  • Spells don't pass time anymore.

  • Limit lands that can be made. (Only 35 can be present at a time)

  • Monsters now have a different color based on their HP.

  • Fixed monsters warping if past middle of island. (This was a small exploit)

  • Fixed a bug with music restarting on new day, even if muted.

