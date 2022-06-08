Test-branch Update 0.4.16

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Knock-knock, players! We’ve prepared a big test-branch patch, which contains a lot of changes and fixes. Most of it concerns Vanadis, but there are improvements for other heroes, too!

Changes

🔵 General

Added freezing effect and its scaling;

Added new visual effects in the events;

Before using a card, potential block and healing are now displayed;

Display of potential damage has been improved;

Right-click on a card shows its possible upgrades.

🔵 Persival

Added 3rd level for the “Veteran’s Lunge” card.

🔵 Vanadis

Players now have an opportunity to return cards if they were all burned;

Vanadis’s potions can no longer be used from the inventory (except for healing potions);

Wizard Vanadis's class items are gathered into a separate class set;

Added mechanics for pet upgrading when visiting camps;

Added pet icons for training points when visiting camps;

Updated the list of treasure rewards for Vanadis;

The icons for the main and back sides of a card are displayed separately on the central card;

Now Vanadis pets have unique energy icons.

Fixes

🔵 General

Fixed item description bugs;

Fixed incorrect display of travel notes;

Sensitivity buff (Worm Egg) now reacts to damage from buffs;

The chance of critical damage can no longer drop to negative values;

Ward buff on an enemy now reacts to piercing attacks of Egill;

Fixed achievement for killing an opponent with the “Escape” intent;

Minor errors in localization texts have been fixed;

Fixed incorrect operation of the "Stick" card;

Fixed class perk bug (missing when playing the story for the first time);

Fixed the use of potions by dragging;

Fixed freezing in the Steppes at the Steppes_Town_02 location;

Effect of the "Header" card has been adjusted. Previously, using Header would reset the effect of "Deadly Peace" card, which increased the damage of the next card played. Now the effect is saved.

Fixed incorrect target selection when there are two enemies with taunt.

🔵 Persival

The “Call to Arms” is not reset when allies attack;

Fixed the event in an abandoned tavern for Percival.

🔵 Bjorn

Fixed bug in the Wounded Brother event when playing Bjorn;

Fixed achievement when winning a battle in an extra turn with Bjorn the Madman.

🔵 Vanadis

The “Burdened” card now works correctly in pet's hand;

The “Exhaust” card now works correctly in pet's hand;

Fixed bug in the “Fire Pet” effect, now Burning is inflicted correctly;

The “Toxic Touch" card’s cost now decreases upon upgrading instead of increasing;

The dying bandit in the event now accepts the archer's healing potion;

Fixed Vanadis character display icon in the “Hide and Seek” event;

Fixed the backside hint for the central card;

Fixed location of the hints in the cards in hand;

Fixed the position of Vanadis’s name;

Now Vanadis doesn’t shoot from her hands if she isn’t holding a bow;

Fixed location of the type-icon on the back of the central card;

Fixed the display of bows in the inventory;

Fixed sorting for cards in Vanadis’s hand;

Fixed localization in the pet training event;

Fixed conflicts between Vanadis’s hairstyle and helmets and headbands;

Fixed the triggering of skills upon appearance/disappearance of the central card;

Fixed incorrect damage calculation in the description on the back of the card.

Thank you for reporting bugs to us and continuing to share your ideas!

