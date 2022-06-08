Welcome back, Park Managers, to a new Species Field Guide!

In this series of articles, we're spotlighting some of the incredible dinosaurs and reptiles coming to Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion on 14th of June. We are incredibly excited about everything we have to share in the coming days, and we hope you are too!

Last week we took a look at one of the land dinosaurs coming to the game with the new DLC: Pyroraptor. This week we're taking to the skies to check out a true titan, one of the largest known flying animals of all time: Quetzalcoatlus.

Named after the Aztec feathered serpent god, Quetzalcoatl, the first fossils of this feathered flier were discovered in Texas in 1971 by geology student Douglas Lawson. The specimen found there was believed to have had a massive wingspan, and later estimates have concluded that Quetzalcoatlus could have been the size of a Cessna light aircraft whilst in flight, or the size of a giraffe when walking on the ground. Due to its sheer size, it may have needed to jump up to 2.5 metres into the air in order to take flight with its powerful wings.

Once in the air it's believed it flew similarly to modern condors or vultures, climbing on warm currents and using their massive wings to glide in the air, rather than actively beating their wings to fly and maintain height.

In Jurassic World Evolution 2, Quetzalcoatlus will be housed in Aviaries alongside other flying reptiles. Given their size you'll need several Aviary buildings to meet their spatial requirements, but they can get along with other flying reptiles they share a territory with. Whilst generally peaceful, they won't hesitate to break out if they get uncomfortable in their area. Make sure they have enough open space, some sand and rocky ground underneath their feet, and enough food and water, and they shouldn't give you too much trouble.

Their diet will consist of fish, but escaped Quetzalcoatlus may also try to eat unsuspecting smaller dinosaurs (or maybe a guest or two). It's wise to keep a Capture Team ready in case there's a breakout! You may also see them perching on top of buildings if they get tired from all that flying.

Please be aware that Quetzalcoatlus won't be available in the expansion's Campaign levels, but will be available in Sandbox Mode!

We hope you've enjoyed this introduction to the magnificent Quetzalcoatlus. It will surely be a huge hit among your park guests! Will you be adding them to your parks?

