Version 0.3.1.0b is live!

The newest version 0.3.1.0b is available now!

New Map!

Explore the Forge of Myrddin.

New graphics and mazing challenges in a new environment.

A totally different level design needs new mazing strategies.

30 New Levels!

A new challenge with new levels and encounters.

New Bosses

Powerful bosses with new patterns and mechanics.

Can you slay the new bosses at the Forge of Myrddin?

New Achievements!

Achievements for the Forge of Myrddin added.

Play the new map on Normal Mode, Rush Mode or Hardcore Mode to unlock the new achievements.

Other Changes:

Fixed a bug with the level 10 boss at S'Bastia Village getting stuck when splitting.

Improved the enemy pathfinding at S'Bastia Village.

Redesign of the map selection screen.

You can now see how to unlock maps much easier.

I hope you have fun challenging yourself on this new map. If you have suggestions or feedback regarding the balancing of the new map feel free to contact me in the steam forums.

-brimsel