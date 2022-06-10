Update 0.860

Hello, punishers! We made many changes and fixes since the last update that was posted to the test branch and are ready to post this update that also includes some new features to the main build.

Changelog:

Rebalance of the game.

Fixed many map-related bugs: including going through walls, falling down from the map, lighting, etc.

Fixed most of the bugs reported in the test build.

Optimized item drop rate and quality.

Balanced the Hell Arena.

You can see below what has been added in this build:

Dual Wielding

Spears

Amulets and Rings



Shared Experience

In-game achievements

Gallery of lingerie



Hide/Show a certain piece of armor

Sell minions feature

Added new and finalized old maps







More weapons

