 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

She Will Punish Them update for 10 June 2022

Update 0.860

Share · View all patches · Build 8896376 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, punishers! We made many changes and fixes since the last update that was posted to the test branch and are ready to post this update that also includes some new features to the main build.

Changelog:

  • Rebalance of the game.
  • Fixed many map-related bugs: including going through walls, falling down from the map, lighting, etc.
  • Fixed most of the bugs reported in the test build.
  • Optimized item drop rate and quality.
  • Balanced the Hell Arena.

You can see below what has been added in this build:

  • Dual Wielding

  • Spears

  • Amulets and Rings

  • Shared Experience

  • In-game achievements

  • Gallery of lingerie

  • Hide/Show a certain piece of armor

  • Sell minions feature

  • Added new and finalized old maps


  • More weapons

Discord, Twitter, Youtube, Reddit

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link