First Reactions to Metal: Hellsinger Demo

Hello everyone!

We recently shared a demo with journalists and content creators and the response has been beyond anything we hoped for! We'd like to share some of the things they've said about the game here. And don't worry, the demo is coming your way sooner than you may expect. ;)

"It’s a match made in hell that really works"

"Metal: Hellsinger is a metalhead’s dream."

- Inverse

"The mechanic where the song changes depending on the player's current performance is a great touch and it really enhances this type of fast-paced gameplay experience."

- ScreenRant

"Hellsinger has a real shot at topping the charts and defining what it means to be a great rhythm FPS."

- TechRaptor

"Metal: Hellsinger is everything it promises and more."

"this isn’t just thrown-together game music metal, it’s good metal.”

"More, please."

- USA Today's FTW

"If the developers keep this level in the final game, something big is heading our way."

"The game bleeds a love of metal I have last experienced in Brütal Legend"

- Gamestar

"Metal: Hellsinger is an action game to sink your teeth in, that offers uncomplicated fun at first glance but will become more intense and rewarding the better you become"

- PCGames

You can find a whole slew of more coverage from other sites such as GameSpew, Noisy Pixel, Ars Technica, WCCFtech, Laptop Mag and more!