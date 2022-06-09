Trading Patch Hotfix

Full Patch Notes:

The Merchants calendars work properly now

IItems are now removed from stock more reliably

Crystal Pedestals are no longer tiny when held in players hand

Seed Merchant Boat is no longer offset when viewed from a distance

Tool Merchant Boat now has a light inside it

Seashellbags no longer float when items are sold

Fixed general issues with Wallet

All Merchants now update their stock on the same day

Dragonsheep now has restingspots by the new Merchantboats so it wont block your view when shopping

Items you've bought no longer dissappear sometimes when the merchants stock rotates

Tameness should decline for visiting animals when not petting them in a while

Fixed some issues with animal requests

Fixed Tool Merchant Boat flickering from a distance

Coral Island trees now react when hitting them with the axe (They can't be chopped down though)

Fixed a bug that caused twins to spawn from eggs sometimes

Chairs now properly paintable

Hearing the sound from the Furniture Merchant unlock is now easier to hear from the top of the lighthouse

See you soon when the Adventure Patch drops this month!

Love from Team Garden of the Sea