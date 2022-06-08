HopDodge Update #3

HopDodge released last week to critical acclaim (100% positive reviews!)

...

(1 review)

...

But don't let the facts drag you down, I always say. It's time for some NEW FEATURES!

Changelog:

Camera control



Camera can now be rotated, pitched, and yawed (is that a word?) Using IJKL and O/U

Cam Objects also save the pitch, roll, and yaw of the camera when they are placed.



While paused, you can now use space to flatten the world to the current layer and below creating almost a 2D pov:

Analog Dodge



Dodge now moves with the left joystick in an Analog manor. Go slow, fast, or do whatever! I don't care!

Level Updates



Easy Street has a new Dog Park.

God turns the light on.

The Devil gets a new look.

The "Buddugh" acts benevolently.

New Music

3 New Tracks! Mr. Future Almost Home Cello There

Level Background Bonus



Any object at 0,0,-15 (the top left corner) will now change the color of the background.

Finally, levels don't have to be a black void anymore. Using enemies, one can make backgrounds that change color.

Settings button in Editor/Game



So previously, the settings were only reachable from the main menu. That changes today! Now you can access the menu straight from the game! Handy and convenient for changing the sound or your keybinds on the fly.

TONS of additional small changes and bugfixes Painting works correctly now (top face selection of current Z layer) left click to paint, and right click to grab the color of the selected object. Dodge now dies if he gets trapped in on/off blocks Lava and water are now slightly more visible Y rotation key added to the settings menu Back faces of cube objects now draw if there is no adjacent face Dodge has collision improvements Stairs no longer reset direction upon being painted camObject draws on the correct layer in the menu background. Music now stores a more consistent track index. (GML can sometimes change the sound_index of older files when new ones are added. This update should fix that, but some custom levels might have the wrong or no music now) Hop now collides with water if he is on a movingPlatform passing through a water block. He can still jump through water regardless of the layer it is on. Platforms allowing access to the next z layer has been fixed. The camera culling distance has been increased to include practically the whole map.



Phew, that's a lot of stuff to add in a week.

Did I mention that the stress of no one caring about this game is giving me stomach aches? no? Well now you know.

Please continue giving me feedback. I am looking to make sure that every player's qualms can be calmed. I hope this update goes a little in the long way of making HopDodge as fun as possible.