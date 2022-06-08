Updated to version 1.25.0

-Added [Basic Operations] page to the tutorial.

-Added pages for each special move such as [Pile Attack] and [Spin Attack] to the tutorial.

-Deleted the [Special Move] page of the tutorial.

-Added video and command display to the tutorial.

-Replaced the image on the [Lock-on] page of the tutorial.

-Adjusted the color tone of the last scene of the opening.

-Added [Lock-on only forward] to the config.

-Added [Tree climbing action] to the config.

-Added [Sitting action] to the config.

-Added [Blinking] to the config.

-Added [Close-up view indoors] to the config.

-Added [Disable Just Dodge] to the config.

-Added [Hell mode] to the config.

-Changed [Resting motion] in the config to Control & Battle classification.

-Fixed a bug that the change of the [Camera default view] config is not applied to the camera reset when moving the floor.

-Of the contents of the [Anti-Screen Sickness Settings], the [Camera FOV] has been changed to +20 and the [Camera default view] has been changed to + 25%.

-Added a setting to set [Lock-on only forward] to 50 ° and turn off [Close-up view indoors] in the [Anti-Screen Sickness Settings].

-Fixed a bug where Serval's Anti-Matter Emitter did not work properly.

-Fixed a bug that the fatigue motion did not end when the Friends took the action of sitting in a tired state.

-Changed to restore stamina even when Friends are sitting.

-Fixed a bug where Friends couldn't properly approach some Ceruleans when attacking.

-Adjusted the text layout of the volume adjustment window.

-Fixed a bug that the command text was not changed when the language was changed while giving commands to Friends.

-Partially changed the contents of the ending credit special thanks.

-Added the scene where "30 years later" is displayed in the ending of Lonesome Serval.

-Expanded the search range of [Anotogaster sieboldii].

-Added a weakness mark to the earth part of [Empress].