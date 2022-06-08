608 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8895768 · Last edited 8 June 2022 – 13:32:10 UTC by Wendy

Here's what's new since the last patch notes:

ːws_peaceː Improved the Weed Inventory overlay's (the thing you see when you press 1) performance.

ːws_peaceː Fixed the over-the-top trippy minigame visual FX.

ːws_peaceː Took care of Mr. Person's lead-based paint supply issues.

ːws_peaceː Fixed influencer spawn logic when drinking paint & teleporting close to them.

ːws_peaceː Hunted down the NFT King and stopped a rug pull in progress.

ːws_peaceː Upgraded the Alien Lamp to also detect crackheads triggered by #pullup on Twitcher.

ːws_peaceː Made the "Open Sign" reject all the customers in the store when closing. Probably not the smartest thing to do if your shop is full, but could be useful if a customer is tripping balls and refusing to leave.

ːws_peaceː And finally, we fixed the display bug preventing you from placing merch if you got dildos or other objects placed on the display, and locking up your merch managers from doing their jobs.