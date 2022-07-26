Super GIGA Discount to celebrate 11 years of Doom & Destiny

Hello dudes and dudettes,

we can't believe that (almost) 11 years ago we released Doom & Destiny ːfsmː

And it's even more incredible that after all that time, we are still here making game and making more Doom & Destiny ːMikeAdvː

We wanted to celebrate this huge achievement by launching a super-mega-giga discount, the biggest we ever did, to spread even more the nerdy humor of Do&De ːNigelAdvː

As a proof of our love and dedication to our games, we even updated Doom & Destiny. It's a technical update, but the new fixes should improve performance (especially audio related) on many new computers ːdarkeidː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/318130/Doom__Destiny/

We hope that the Flying Spaghetti Monster will bless us with endless energy, MP and treasures to continue developing games 'till the end of times ːfsmː