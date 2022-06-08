Blender 3.2 Released!

Blender Foundation and the online developers community are proud to present Blender 3.2!
New features and improvements include:
- Cycles: Light Groups
- Cycles: Shadow Caustics
- Cycles: Volume Motion Blur
- Support for Collections in the Asset Browser
- New Curve Pen Tool
- New Paint Tool in Sculpt Mode
- Vertex Colors refactored into generic Color Attributes
- New Duplicate Elements node in Geometry Nodes
- New Envelope Modifier in Grease Pencil
- Enhanced Channels in Video Sequencer Editor
- Animation & Rigging improvements
EEVEE shaders improvements, support for WebP image format, new experimental OBJ importer, VR, user interface and usability improvements, better multi-threading, node tree evaluation and reduced memory usage in Geometry Nodes, better performance and as always hundreds of bug fixes all across the board.
Explore the release notes for an in-depth look at what’s new.
Blender wouldn’t be possible without its amazing community, and thanks to the over 2900 individuals and organizations contributing to the Blender Development Fund.
Happy Blending!
The Blender Team
