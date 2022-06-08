Blender 3.2 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8895697 · Last edited 8 June 2022 – 13:52:05 UTC by Wendy

Blender Foundation and the online developers community are proud to present Blender 3.2!

New features and improvements include:

Cycles: Light Groups

Cycles: Shadow Caustics

Cycles: Volume Motion Blur

Support for Collections in the Asset Browser

New Curve Pen Tool

New Paint Tool in Sculpt Mode

Vertex Colors refactored into generic Color Attributes

New Duplicate Elements node in Geometry Nodes

New Envelope Modifier in Grease Pencil

Enhanced Channels in Video Sequencer Editor

Animation & Rigging improvements

EEVEE shaders improvements, support for WebP image format, new experimental OBJ importer, VR, user interface and usability improvements, better multi-threading, node tree evaluation and reduced memory usage in Geometry Nodes, better performance and as always hundreds of bug fixes all across the board.

Explore the release notes for an in-depth look at what’s new.

Blender wouldn’t be possible without its amazing community, and thanks to the over 2900 individuals and organizations contributing to the Blender Development Fund.

Happy Blending!

The Blender Team