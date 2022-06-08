2022 Season 3 Hotfix 1 Release Notes [2022.06.07.03]
This Hotfix contains some fixes for the 2022 Season 3 Release.
iRACING UI:
AI Racing
Fixed an issue where the Generate Roster option is missing from the AI options screen when a user selects the option that all cars will be used in a single car class.
SIMULATION:
Race Servers
Fixed a critical Race Server crashing issue that could occur during rolling starts if a driver lost their connection to the race server after the green flag was waved, but before they crossed the start/finish line.
Graphics
Fixed an issue with AMD FSR while MVP was enabled.
CARS:
<Car Class> NASCAR Next Gen Cars
Fixed an issue where the Left-Rear ride height could fail tech inspection without any warning to the user.
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO
Fixed an issue where the windshield went missing during the season update.
Mercedes-AMG GT3 2020
Paint patterns have been updated with missing splitter and dive planes.
TRACKS:
Fuji International Speedway
Slow-down checkpoints for Turn 3, Turn 13, and Turn 15 have been improved.
Images for the Track Rules tab have been added.
