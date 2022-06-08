Steampunk Assets Update & Hotfix

Hello explorers!

We've listened to your feedback and fixed all critical bugs and issues reported in the last few days. Also, we've added all Steampunk assets to the room editor for everyone to use!

The update is now live, and here's a changelog of fixes that we can remember we did:

Added new Steampunk props for Room Editor

Loading custom model without images fixed

Fixed cannon bug in Steampunk 1 (S1)

Fixed Omega DDR3/PC bug

Fix not seeing Steampunk image as a client if the DLC is not installed

Fixed puzzle box bug in S1

Added reset button sound in S1

Added better spawn points

The botanists should be happy with new updated plant names in S3

Multiple texture fixes in all rooms

Yellow crystals don't stack with bolts and screws anymore

Fixed box clipping in S1

The butterfly in the greenhouse now has a much better path

The propellers are now ok in the helm room

The radar doesn't have that one bright button anymore

The labyrinth in the engine room should work every time!

The seed shouldn't disappear from anyone!

Multiple optimizations

Added more bugs to fix later

If you have any issues please send us via Steam or directly on our Discord.

Thank you so much for playing and supporting our work!

Love,

Pine team <3