 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escape Simulator update for 8 June 2022

Steampunk Assets Update & Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8895578 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello explorers!
We've listened to your feedback and fixed all critical bugs and issues reported in the last few days. Also, we've added all Steampunk assets to the room editor for everyone to use!
The update is now live, and here's a changelog of fixes that we can remember we did:

  • Added new Steampunk props for Room Editor
  • Loading custom model without images fixed
  • Fixed cannon bug in Steampunk 1 (S1)
  • Fixed Omega DDR3/PC bug
  • Fix not seeing Steampunk image as a client if the DLC is not installed
  • Fixed puzzle box bug in S1
  • Added reset button sound in S1
  • Added better spawn points
  • The botanists should be happy with new updated plant names in S3
  • Multiple texture fixes in all rooms
  • Yellow crystals don't stack with bolts and screws anymore
  • Fixed box clipping in S1
  • The butterfly in the greenhouse now has a much better path
  • The propellers are now ok in the helm room
  • The radar doesn't have that one bright button anymore
  • The labyrinth in the engine room should work every time!
  • The seed shouldn't disappear from anyone!
  • Multiple optimizations
  • Added more bugs to fix later

If you have any issues please send us via Steam or directly on our Discord.

Thank you so much for playing and supporting our work!
Love,
Pine team <3

Changed files in this update

Depot 1435791
  • Loading history…
Depot 1435792
  • Loading history…
Depot 1435793
  • Loading history…
Depot 1942101
  • Loading history…
Depot 1942102
  • Loading history…
Depot 1942103
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link