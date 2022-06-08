Steampunk Assets Update & Hotfix

Hello explorers!
We've listened to your feedback and fixed all critical bugs and issues reported in the last few days. Also, we've added all Steampunk assets to the room editor for everyone to use!
The update is now live, and here's a changelog of fixes that we can remember we did:
- Added new Steampunk props for Room Editor
- Loading custom model without images fixed
- Fixed cannon bug in Steampunk 1 (S1)
- Fixed Omega DDR3/PC bug
- Fix not seeing Steampunk image as a client if the DLC is not installed
- Fixed puzzle box bug in S1
- Added reset button sound in S1
- Added better spawn points
- The botanists should be happy with new updated plant names in S3
- Multiple texture fixes in all rooms
- Yellow crystals don't stack with bolts and screws anymore
- Fixed box clipping in S1
- The butterfly in the greenhouse now has a much better path
- The propellers are now ok in the helm room
- The radar doesn't have that one bright button anymore
- The labyrinth in the engine room should work every time!
- The seed shouldn't disappear from anyone!
- Multiple optimizations
- Added more bugs to fix later
If you have any issues please send us via Steam or directly on our Discord.
Thank you so much for playing and supporting our work!
Love,
Pine team <3
Changed files in this update