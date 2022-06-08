[Complete] June 8, 2022 Server Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,
We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.
[Server Refresh]
Zeus | Hestia
**
JUNE DAILY ATTENDANCE
**
- Daily login for 50min to get an attendance stamp.
- When 50min was reached, select the Attendance button and select the Receive a reward Button
- Get your daily attendance reward from Ting Ting NPC
JUNE MONTHLY BOX
[Now Available from Item Mall]
SEA LANTERN RANDOM BOX
**
Probability Increased!! ~
**
Don't miss this out!
[Hourly Giveaway]
-Heart Candy
==============================================================================
We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!
Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team.
Changed files in this update