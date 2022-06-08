[Complete] June 8, 2022 Server Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 8895416 · Last edited 8 June 2022 – 13:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

**

JUNE DAILY ATTENDANCE

**

Daily login for 50min to get an attendance stamp. When 50min was reached, select the Attendance button and select the Receive a reward Button Get your daily attendance reward from Ting Ting NPC





JUNE MONTHLY BOX

[Now Available from Item Mall]





SEA LANTERN RANDOM BOX





**

Probability Increased!! ~

**

Don't miss this out!

[Hourly Giveaway]

-Heart Candy

==============================================================================

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,

Luminary Global Team.