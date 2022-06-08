 Skip to content

Luminary update for 8 June 2022

[Complete] June 8, 2022 Server Maintenance

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

**

JUNE DAILY ATTENDANCE

**

  1. Daily login for 50min to get an attendance stamp.
  2. When 50min was reached, select the Attendance button and select the Receive a reward Button
  3. Get your daily attendance reward from Ting Ting NPC


JUNE MONTHLY BOX

[Now Available from Item Mall]

SEA LANTERN RANDOM BOX


**

Probability Increased!! ~

**

Don't miss this out!

[Hourly Giveaway]
-Heart Candy

==============================================================================

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team.

