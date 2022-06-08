POLITY - v1.1.6: Changelog

Changelog

[1.1.6] - 2022-06-08

Added

-Added a new map icon: Museum, Municipality Building,

-Added new 3D item sounds: Freezers, Clock, Metro Station, and Ceiling Fan.

-Added expiration time for avatar animations and handheld objects.

Improved

-Improved the Remove and Remove All action by adding a confirmation box.

-Improved some Resolution mechanics.

-Improved the last added feedback panels.

-Improved dragging a product to the machine action by adding an interactive slot structure.

-Improved receiving the Focus mode.

-Improved max zoom in the inside of buildings.

-Improved removing Friend action by adding a confirmation box.

-Improved the Mercantile Dock tooltips.

Removed

-Removed the Bank panel to avoid possible confusion.

-Removed the in-game BD-2 Guidebook interactions.

-Removed the ‘Become Regular’ quest (for now).

Fixed

-Fixed the bug in the Player Registration panel.

-Fixed the bug in the Chat.

-Fixed the bug in choosing hairstyles on the Hair Salon panel.

-Fixed bugs in planting and new chopping tree actions.

-Fixed the bug in the approval sound in Dialogues.

-Fixed bugs in buildings that have more than one floor.

-Fixed bugs in the Avatar Creation panel.

-Fixed the bug in the bee sound (Farming).

-Fixed the bug in trying on avatar animations in Sports Centre.

-Fixed the bug in the Movie Theater.

-Fixed the bug in the notifications of removing Friends and rejecting Friendship requests.

-Fixed the bug in the order board.

-Fixed the bug in increasing the product amount in the Grocery Store.

-Fixed bugs in Maps.

-Fixed the bug in the gift boxes which contain handheld objects.

-Fixed the bug in the ‘Decorate your own House’ quest.

-Fixed the bug in the Cinema Seat.

-Fixed the bug in the Elevator.

-Fixed the bug in receiving the Default Flag.

-Fixed the bug in the Leaderboard after having an Election.

-Fixed the bug in the not-fitted texts.

-Fixed the bug in placing Mercantile Dock on the platform.

-Fixed the bug in the ownership of nightclubs.

-Fixed minor bugs in placing and copying the decoration objects.

-Fixed the bug in having the same kind of NPC twice in the same location.

-Fixed the bug in dragging.

-Fixed the bug in the Crop Fan position.

-Fixed the bug in the Farm trees.

-Fixed the bug in skipping the Intro video.

-Fixed the bug in switching the Profession tab to Decorating tab.

-Fixed minor bugs in the handheld objects.

Working On

-Working on developing the NPC quests.

-Working on testing new features that were added to the Governing System.

-Working on the balance system of the Presidency and Citizenship to improve the game dynamic.

-Working on creating a BD-2 Guide for the players in the game.

-Working on a new craft machine.

-Working on the quest system and its variety to get to the in-game world.

-Working on more UI animations.