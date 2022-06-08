POLITY - v1.1.6: Changelog

Changelog
[1.1.6] - 2022-06-08
Added
-Added a new map icon: Museum, Municipality Building,
-Added new 3D item sounds: Freezers, Clock, Metro Station, and Ceiling Fan.
-Added expiration time for avatar animations and handheld objects.
Improved
-Improved the Remove and Remove All action by adding a confirmation box.
-Improved some Resolution mechanics.
-Improved the last added feedback panels.
-Improved dragging a product to the machine action by adding an interactive slot structure.
-Improved receiving the Focus mode.
-Improved max zoom in the inside of buildings.
-Improved removing Friend action by adding a confirmation box.
-Improved the Mercantile Dock tooltips.
Removed
-Removed the Bank panel to avoid possible confusion.
-Removed the in-game BD-2 Guidebook interactions.
-Removed the ‘Become Regular’ quest (for now).
Fixed
-Fixed the bug in the Player Registration panel.
-Fixed the bug in the Chat.
-Fixed the bug in choosing hairstyles on the Hair Salon panel.
-Fixed bugs in planting and new chopping tree actions.
-Fixed the bug in the approval sound in Dialogues.
-Fixed bugs in buildings that have more than one floor.
-Fixed bugs in the Avatar Creation panel.
-Fixed the bug in the bee sound (Farming).
-Fixed the bug in trying on avatar animations in Sports Centre.
-Fixed the bug in the Movie Theater.
-Fixed the bug in the notifications of removing Friends and rejecting Friendship requests.
-Fixed the bug in the order board.
-Fixed the bug in increasing the product amount in the Grocery Store.
-Fixed bugs in Maps.
-Fixed the bug in the gift boxes which contain handheld objects.
-Fixed the bug in the ‘Decorate your own House’ quest.
-Fixed the bug in the Cinema Seat.
-Fixed the bug in the Elevator.
-Fixed the bug in receiving the Default Flag.
-Fixed the bug in the Leaderboard after having an Election.
-Fixed the bug in the not-fitted texts.
-Fixed the bug in placing Mercantile Dock on the platform.
-Fixed the bug in the ownership of nightclubs.
-Fixed minor bugs in placing and copying the decoration objects.
-Fixed the bug in having the same kind of NPC twice in the same location.
-Fixed the bug in dragging.
-Fixed the bug in the Crop Fan position.
-Fixed the bug in the Farm trees.
-Fixed the bug in skipping the Intro video.
-Fixed the bug in switching the Profession tab to Decorating tab.
-Fixed minor bugs in the handheld objects.
Working On
-Working on developing the NPC quests.
-Working on testing new features that were added to the Governing System.
-Working on the balance system of the Presidency and Citizenship to improve the game dynamic.
-Working on creating a BD-2 Guide for the players in the game.
-Working on a new craft machine.
-Working on the quest system and its variety to get to the in-game world.
-Working on more UI animations.
Changed depots in beta branch