Update Notes for Hotfix Build 22

Hotfix

Hello players! We are bringing you the first hotfix of Dune Strider to address some important bugs. With this hotfix there is also a small feature added. See below for details:

Bugfixes:

Fixed issue where the onboarding quest would not update or complete.

Fixed issue with enemies picking up your items.

Fixed issue with resources spawning within player vision.

Minor UI bugfixes

Fixes in explosive barrel collisions

Now Features:

Destructible Trees: now all trees in the game can be destroyed, dropping wood.

Added Step to Onboarding to indicate boulder to destroy