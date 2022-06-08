The Backrooms 1998 Game Update v0.5.8 - 08/06/22

Hello everybody! I hope you are all doing well.
Firstly, thank you very much for all your support, suggestions and feedbacks. I will try my best to fix all issues that you may have, so keep on posting any you have or email me - whichever you like :)
This is an update that should fix some issues related to black screen appearing at start, and also added further ability to zoom and such minor things.
Here is a list of updated things:
- Fixed: Bug where the enemy was getting stuck on a couple of places.
- Fixed: Bug where a black screen was appearing at the start of the game.
- Fixed: Bug that had an impact on optimization related to loading models.
- Fixed: Some jump-scares that were being missed, so all was left were sounds only.
- Fixed: Some glass footstep sounds were playing, even though there was no glass.
- Added: Changed FOV for the camera's zoom effect and can now zoom further.
- Added: Made the enemy footsteps can be heard when closer (still in progress).
- Others: Some optimizations was done to the game once again.
- Others: Some text and typos were corrected.
- Others: Some more bug fixes were done related to main menu.
I would like to thank you as always for your support, suggestions and feedback. You're all amazing! Take care and have a good day.
Changed files in this update