The Backrooms 1998 - Found Footage Backroom Survival Horror Game update for 8 June 2022

The Backrooms 1998 Game Update v0.5.8 - 08/06/22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everybody! I hope you are all doing well.

Firstly, thank you very much for all your support, suggestions and feedbacks. I will try my best to fix all issues that you may have, so keep on posting any you have or email me - whichever you like :)

This is an update that should fix some issues related to black screen appearing at start, and also added further ability to zoom and such minor things.

Here is a list of updated things:

  • Fixed: Bug where the enemy was getting stuck on a couple of places.
  • Fixed: Bug where a black screen was appearing at the start of the game.
  • Fixed: Bug that had an impact on optimization related to loading models.
  • Fixed: Some jump-scares that were being missed, so all was left were sounds only.
  • Fixed: Some glass footstep sounds were playing, even though there was no glass.
  • Added: Changed FOV for the camera's zoom effect and can now zoom further.
  • Added: Made the enemy footsteps can be heard when closer (still in progress).
  • Others: Some optimizations was done to the game once again.
  • Others: Some text and typos were corrected.
  • Others: Some more bug fixes were done related to main menu.

I would like to thank you as always for your support, suggestions and feedback. You're all amazing! Take care and have a good day.

