The 8 Sins: New Hell Order update for 8 June 2022

V 1.0.12

8 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​= V 1.0.12 =

Envy:

  • Experience gained from Mantis and Mistress increased from 25 and 60 to 30 and 70;

Gluttony:

  • Experience gained from Butcher has been reduced from 75 to 60;

SI:

  • attacks units when the target is not more than 80% of the attacking power (previously it was 75%);

  • When there are no commanders and cannot be hired, I get a small bonus in resources;

  • collects Chests:

-- Scout role: obligatory;

-- Warrior role: when he is in range;

  • when there are more types of items in the backpack than 4, sells;

  • does not buy more than 4 items;

  • doesn't buy more healing potions than 2 types;

  • wants to have only one type of boosting potion at a time, keeping only the ones with the highest numbers;

  • sells all unused artefacts;

Maps:

  • The previous Bridge map has been added to the game folder;

  • Sorry that there is no new map (lack of time).

========================================================================
Here is another concept for future updates:

As for the creature concept, because of lack of time, there are no new concepts.​

