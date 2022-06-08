= V 1.0.12 =
Envy:
- Experience gained from Mantis and Mistress increased from 25 and 60 to 30 and 70;
Gluttony:
- Experience gained from Butcher has been reduced from 75 to 60;
SI:
-
attacks units when the target is not more than 80% of the attacking power (previously it was 75%);
-
When there are no commanders and cannot be hired, I get a small bonus in resources;
-
collects Chests:
-- Scout role: obligatory;
-- Warrior role: when he is in range;
-
when there are more types of items in the backpack than 4, sells;
-
does not buy more than 4 items;
-
doesn't buy more healing potions than 2 types;
-
wants to have only one type of boosting potion at a time, keeping only the ones with the highest numbers;
-
sells all unused artefacts;
Maps:
-
The previous Bridge map has been added to the game folder;
-
Sorry that there is no new map (lack of time).
Here is another concept for future updates:
As for the creature concept, because of lack of time, there are no new concepts.
Changed files in this update