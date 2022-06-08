Share · View all patches · Build 8894987 · Last edited 8 June 2022 – 11:59:14 UTC by Wendy

​= V 1.0.12 =

Envy:

Experience gained from Mantis and Mistress increased from 25 and 60 to 30 and 70;

Gluttony:

Experience gained from Butcher has been reduced from 75 to 60;

SI:

attacks units when the target is not more than 80% of the attacking power (previously it was 75%);

When there are no commanders and cannot be hired, I get a small bonus in resources;

collects Chests:

-- Scout role: obligatory;

-- Warrior role: when he is in range;

when there are more types of items in the backpack than 4, sells;

does not buy more than 4 items;

doesn't buy more healing potions than 2 types;

wants to have only one type of boosting potion at a time, keeping only the ones with the highest numbers;

sells all unused artefacts;

Maps:

The previous Bridge map has been added to the game folder;

Sorry that there is no new map (lack of time).

========================================================================

Here is another concept for future updates:





As for the creature concept, because of lack of time, there are no new concepts.​