The Hand of Merlin update for 8 June 2022

Patch Notes - Early Access Build 678840

Build 8894921

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General fixes:
• Fixed an issue in the Lobby where Essence used for Blessings (when selecting a new Hard Mode+ run) was not returned upon returning to the difficulty selection screen.
• Fixed an issue where reaction attacks could still trigger even if the reacting unit is stunned or staggered.
• Fixed an issue where enemies could be revealed prematurely if Alain the White was in the warband.
• Fixed an issue with Warrior's Sword Sworn skill not activating when the other sworn ally kills the target after the first has already hit it.
• Fixed an issue with the Serpent Skin relic where it could apply Poison to its wielder in some cases.
• Fixed an issue on Marca Hispanica's Inquisition combat maps where some props blocked visibility of walkable tiles.
• Fixed an issue where some objects did not provide cover as intended on Marca Hispanica's River Path combat maps.
• Fixed a visual bug with cone attacks where some tiles could be visually excluded from the area.
• Fixed a typo in Tariq's encounter.

Quality of life changes:
• The large, static Legend widget which was shown on the right on the world map is now revamped into a smaller, dynamic widget which is contextual. This makes it take up less screen space while also being more informative.

