 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Merchant of Phenistoria update for 11 June 2022

Major Update Patchnotes: Alpha12

Share · View all patches · Build 8894898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello merchant !

We are glad to present our new update introducing competition and guild actions as various finetuning. We recommend starting a new game.

You can get more informations by reading our dev-diaries:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1466170/view/3199256688957301030

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1466170/view/3194751025780852858

Gameplay:

  • Guild and theirs members can perform new “action” as gold theft or sabotage
  • Pay gold to other guilds or use your mercenaries to perform these actions
  • Adventurer guild can become your competitors and buy a shop
  • Heroes will choose a shop based on reputation and alignment
  • Small rework on town level up with goals to accomplish
  • new town UI for infos about town

Finetuning:

  • Improve various UI

Misc:

  • “Assassination target” player skill now implemented ;)
  • New “night” flower to find
  • Reduce costs of experiences on various player skills
  • screenshots are now saved in a sub-folder
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link