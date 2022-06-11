Major Update Patchnotes: Alpha12

Share · View all patches · Build 8894898 · Last edited 11 June 2022 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello merchant !

We are glad to present our new update introducing competition and guild actions as various finetuning. We recommend starting a new game.

You can get more informations by reading our dev-diaries:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1466170/view/3199256688957301030

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1466170/view/3194751025780852858

Gameplay:

Guild and theirs members can perform new “action” as gold theft or sabotage

Pay gold to other guilds or use your mercenaries to perform these actions

Adventurer guild can become your competitors and buy a shop

Heroes will choose a shop based on reputation and alignment

Small rework on town level up with goals to accomplish

new town UI for infos about town

Finetuning:

Improve various UI

Misc: