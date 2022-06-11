Major Update Patchnotes: Alpha12

Hello merchant !
We are glad to present our new update introducing competition and guild actions as various finetuning. We recommend starting a new game.
You can get more informations by reading our dev-diaries:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1466170/view/3199256688957301030
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1466170/view/3194751025780852858
Gameplay:
- Guild and theirs members can perform new “action” as gold theft or sabotage
- Pay gold to other guilds or use your mercenaries to perform these actions
- Adventurer guild can become your competitors and buy a shop
- Heroes will choose a shop based on reputation and alignment
- Small rework on town level up with goals to accomplish
- new town UI for infos about town
Finetuning:
- Improve various UI
Misc:
- “Assassination target” player skill now implemented ;)
- New “night” flower to find
- Reduce costs of experiences on various player skills
- screenshots are now saved in a sub-folder
