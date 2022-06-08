'Trenches' Game Update V.1.2.8 - 08/06/22

Share · View all patches · Build 8894837 · Last edited 8 June 2022 – 11:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello everybody! I hope you are all doing well.

This small update that is highly related to optimization and performance changes. This update should increase the FPS of the game by a

Game Patch: V1.2.8 is now live!

I would like to thank you as always for your support, suggestions and feedback.

Increased the FPS and now the game have better optimization then before.

Some optimization changes have been made.

Fixed some bug issues that were causing FPS drops.

Decreased the FOV of objects to improve FPS.

Some effects were changed.

All updates apply to both the normal game mode and the no jumpscare game mode.

Thank you again for your support. Keep the feedbacks and suggestions coming! Good day.