[1.1.0] Patch note

The following features and improvements have been implemented in version 1.1.0.
News:
✨ Added new snow land and third altar.
✨ Added the first chapter of story quests.
✨ Added adventure system (levels and rewards).
✨ Addition of the player evolution system in the characteristics panel.
Improvements:
✔️ When playing a new game, the day/night cycle now starts at day instead of morning.
✔️ Decreased the duration of footprints left on the ground by the player (120 -> 15 seconds).
✔️ Improved quest interface.
Corrections:
🔧️ Fixed some text display issues.
🔧️ Fixed translations.
🔧️ Fixed an issue occurring after eating while photo mode is active.
🔧️ Fixed an issue with attacking and swimming occurring in certain situations.
Changed files in this update