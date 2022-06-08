[1.1.0] Patch note

Share · View all patches · Build 8894661 · Last edited 8 June 2022 – 11:09:17 UTC by Wendy

The following features and improvements have been implemented in version 1.1.0.

News:

✨ Added new snow land and third altar.

✨ Added the first chapter of story quests.

✨ Added adventure system (levels and rewards).

✨ Addition of the player evolution system in the characteristics panel.

Improvements:

✔️ When playing a new game, the day/night cycle now starts at day instead of morning.

✔️ Decreased the duration of footprints left on the ground by the player (120 -> 15 seconds).

✔️ Improved quest interface.

Corrections:

🔧️ Fixed some text display issues.

🔧️ Fixed translations.

🔧️ Fixed an issue occurring after eating while photo mode is active.

🔧️ Fixed an issue with attacking and swimming occurring in certain situations.