Planet Zoo: Conservation Pack arriving 21 June

Hayo Zookeepers,

Plot twist! You might have already clued in from our special stream yesterday but we're here with some exciting news - the next Planet Zoo Pack will be the Conservation Pack, arriving 21 June. We're sure you have questions about Update 1.10, and we'll have more news on that for you soon, but for now - let's take a look at all of the exciting stuff coming your way this summer!

Discover 5 new endangered animals from around the world, and over 150 new scenery pieces, with a strong focus on the amazing work that zoos do for conservation efforts worldwide!

Be in awe of the majesty of Mongolia's Przewalski's Horse, the last truly wild horse in the world and currently listed as endangered. Watch the Amur Leopard as it prowls, a critically endangered Leopard from the border areas of Russia and China. Swing freely with the endangered Siamang from protected areas of Indonesia and Malaysia, the largest of all Gibbons. Enjoy the sun with the Scimitar-Horned Oryx, an Antelope from North Africa that is now listed as Extinct in the Wild. Last, but not least, marvel at the Axolotl, our critically endangered new exhibit animal that was originally from Lake Chalco and Lake Xochimilco.

Builders have a lot of exciting things coming for them too, with over 150 new scenery items to enjoy!

Conservation is about more than just animals and, to reflect that, you're in for a real treat with the foliage included in this Pack. Plant-life conservation is critical due to the unfortunate impact of monoculture and the depletion of natural water resources. To highlight this aspect of conservation, we're adding some foliage pieces such as the Tomato Plant, Fig Tree, and Korean Pine! You can also create a haven of sweeping meadow flowers including foliage such as Buttercups, Oxeye Daisies, and Poppies!

Furthermore, you'll gain a range of other scenery items with a strong theme of self-sustainability, such as a set of wooden slat off-grid pieces, a new 3D printed concrete wall set, grass roof tiles, and even backstage display-only items such as a rake, hose, and wheelbarrow!

Feeling inspired to take up your own conservation efforts? Give it a try with our new Timed Scenario! Head on over to Turtle Rock Wildlife Orphanage where you'll be challenged to rescue, rehabilitate, document, and release as many animals as possible. Sustainability and education will also be a huge part of this scenario, so you'll need to power your zoo with renewable energy, host a range of plant diversity, and make sure there are plenty of Educator areas for your guests to learn from!

The Planet Zoo: Conservation Pack will be available for purchase for £7.99 ($9.99, 9.99€) on Steam from 21 June. If you want to be notified when the game is available, then head on over to Steam and wishlist it now! Please remember that you'll only be able to enjoy the Planet Zoo: Conservation Pack if you already own the base game of Planet Zoo.

As mentioned before, we'll have more news on Update 1.10 for you soon. You can also join us on our social media on the run-up to launch as we take a look at the animals and some of the scenery coming to you in this Pack, as well as learn a little bit more about conservation together.

What are you most excited for in this pack - is it one of the animals, or maybe some of the foliage? Let us know below!