Update Notes June 08 2022

Fixed the "day 4" error that was causing the game to stop responding on day 4 if certain choices had been made earlier in the game.

Fixed the save slot for "night 2" (marked as file 04 in the load menu). This was previously not loading the file correctly, but is now.

Fixed the bug where the TV and subsequent scenes wouldn't play if you started a second playthrough directly after your first.

Fixed another load menu bug that incorrectly made it look like your saves were gone

Fixed a couple of audio and visual errors which had caused a couple of things to play or appear at the wrong time.