 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Garry's Mod update for 8 June 2022

June 2022 Update is live

Share · View all patches · Build 8894422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Artwork showcased: "Sky Train"

The June 2022 Update is now live.

You can find the full change list for this update in our blog post:
https://gmod.facepunch.com/blog/june-2022-update

This update requires servers to update before you can join them.

This means that for a certain amount of time after the update releases you may be unable to join servers and get a message saying "The server is running an older version of the game" instead. You will have to wait for servers to update before you can join them again.

You cannot downgrade to a previous version of the game. Please be patient and let server owners update their servers.

Changed files in this update

GMOD Content Depot 4001
  • Loading history…
GMOD Windows Depot 4002
  • Loading history…
GMOD Linux Depot 4003
  • Loading history…
GMOD OSX Depot 4004
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link