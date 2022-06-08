June 2022 Update is live



Artwork showcased: "Sky Train"

The June 2022 Update is now live.

You can find the full change list for this update in our blog post:

https://gmod.facepunch.com/blog/june-2022-update

This update requires servers to update before you can join them.

This means that for a certain amount of time after the update releases you may be unable to join servers and get a message saying "The server is running an older version of the game" instead. You will have to wait for servers to update before you can join them again.

You cannot downgrade to a previous version of the game. Please be patient and let server owners update their servers.