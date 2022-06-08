Pwnk V0.10.1 is released! 4 new games!

Share · View all patches · Build 8894382 · Last edited 8 June 2022 – 09:52:16 UTC by Wendy

New Games:

1. Pwnk NFT Garden, an NFT parody game

Pwnk has launched the world's first Play2EarnNothing game! Streamers and viewers can now get filthy rich with Non-Fungible Tulips!

Features:

Streamers and viewers will automatically form DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) together once the streamer has opened his/her garden. In the garden, the goal is to farm NFTulips to make boatloads of worthless "crypto money", called Bit$eth.

After a streamer has planted an NF-Tulip, viewers can help speed up the "minting process" by paying "gas fees".

DAOs can hack each other and compete to become the top "DAO gg".

No NPC hodlers have lost their entire life savings in the process. ;)

2. Pwnk Defense, stable early access release

Pwnk Defense is a tug of war strategy game between 2 teams. Joined players will be randomly split into Blue and Red teams.

Each round, players can place units onto two lanes to attack the enemy's base, and units will auto-attack the closest target.

The team that destroys the opponent team's base will win!

3. Pwnk Food

Guess the country or the territory by the Food!

4. Pwnk Products

Are these products real or fake? Note the products are considered real if they can be purchased from Amazon or similar sites.

Improvements: