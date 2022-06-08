 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Flotsam update for 8 June 2022

0.6.2: Research Tree

Share · View all patches · Build 8894336 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Research Tree

Hey Drifters!
We've got another small update for you all; The Research Tree
It brings dependencies and nodes with multiple unlocks, giving research a clear structure and progression path. It's a small adjustment to a more familiar research system.

What's next?

The Research Tree allows us to move forward with what we're building towards; objectives and end-game content. Next update will introduce a first step in that direction with the Hub.

Early Access 0.6.2: Research Tree

Research Tree

  • Research is now contained in a tree of connected research nodes.
  • Research now has branching dependencies. (E.g a construction that needs Metal Plates requires the Scrapsmith to be unlocked.)
  • Research nodes can contain multiple unlocks. (E.g the Salvaging Boat and Mooring Point unlock in one node.)

Expertise

  • Added icons for each attribute.
  • Changed drifter duties icons to more accurately reflect the corresponding attributes.

Balancing

  • The Desalinator no longer requires Metal Plates.
  • The Unbottler no longer requires Eel-ectricity.

Localization

  • Updated Simplified and Traditional Chinese.

Fixes

  • Fixed some tooltips displaying the wrong text.
  • Fixed some tooltips not displaying properly.
  • Fixed issue where you could not use the duties icons to increase all drifter priorities for that duty.
  • Fixed missing terms on landmarks.
  • Fixed some UI elements that had localized text not displaying their localized text.

Changed files in this update

Flotsam Content Depot 821251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link