Research Tree

Hey Drifters!

We've got another small update for you all; The Research Tree

It brings dependencies and nodes with multiple unlocks, giving research a clear structure and progression path. It's a small adjustment to a more familiar research system.

What's next?

The Research Tree allows us to move forward with what we're building towards; objectives and end-game content. Next update will introduce a first step in that direction with the Hub.

Early Access 0.6.2: Research Tree

Research Tree

Research is now contained in a tree of connected research nodes.

Research now has branching dependencies. (E.g a construction that needs Metal Plates requires the Scrapsmith to be unlocked.)

Research nodes can contain multiple unlocks. (E.g the Salvaging Boat and Mooring Point unlock in one node.)

Expertise

Added icons for each attribute.

Changed drifter duties icons to more accurately reflect the corresponding attributes.

Balancing

The Desalinator no longer requires Metal Plates.

The Unbottler no longer requires Eel-ectricity.

Localization

Updated Simplified and Traditional Chinese.

Fixes