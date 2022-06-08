Research Tree
Hey Drifters!
We've got another small update for you all; The Research Tree
It brings dependencies and nodes with multiple unlocks, giving research a clear structure and progression path. It's a small adjustment to a more familiar research system.
What's next?
The Research Tree allows us to move forward with what we're building towards; objectives and end-game content. Next update will introduce a first step in that direction with the Hub.
Early Access 0.6.2: Research Tree
Research Tree
- Research is now contained in a tree of connected research nodes.
- Research now has branching dependencies. (E.g a construction that needs Metal Plates requires the Scrapsmith to be unlocked.)
- Research nodes can contain multiple unlocks. (E.g the Salvaging Boat and Mooring Point unlock in one node.)
Expertise
- Added icons for each attribute.
- Changed drifter duties icons to more accurately reflect the corresponding attributes.
Balancing
- The Desalinator no longer requires Metal Plates.
- The Unbottler no longer requires Eel-ectricity.
Localization
- Updated Simplified and Traditional Chinese.
Fixes
- Fixed some tooltips displaying the wrong text.
- Fixed some tooltips not displaying properly.
- Fixed issue where you could not use the duties icons to increase all drifter priorities for that duty.
- Fixed missing terms on landmarks.
- Fixed some UI elements that had localized text not displaying their localized text.
