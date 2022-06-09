[v1.8.0] Added the new Long Boots pattern to Shoes

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.8.0 update concerns the following:

■ New features

Added the new Long Boots pattern to Shoes

■Fixes

Fixed an issue where some vertices would pop out of Heels

Fixed an issue in the Hairstyle Editor where smoothing would not be applied to hand-drawn hair when using mirroring

Fixed an issue in the Hairstyle Editor where some hair guides would shift when editing certain parameters after moving the guides

Fixed an issue in the Conversion feature where the parameter Mouth > Neutral for beta male models would not be converted correctly

Fixed an issue in the Export screen where language changes would not be reflected in some parameters

Fixed an issue where some parameter names for glasses would be duplicated

Fixed an issue where mesh would collapse when exporting models with more than 64k hair vertices

■Changes

Changed the selection color of the fold/hide/lock icons in the list view

Changed the animation list on the Photo Booth to thumbnails

Changed the initial value of the Rename dialog to editable

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.

Long Boots

