VRoid Studio update for 9 June 2022

[v1.8.0] Added the new Long Boots pattern to Shoes

Share · View all patches · Build 8894286 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.8.0 update concerns the following:

■ New features

  • Added the new Long Boots pattern to Shoes

■Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where some vertices would pop out of Heels
  • Fixed an issue in the Hairstyle Editor where smoothing would not be applied to hand-drawn hair when using mirroring
  • Fixed an issue in the Hairstyle Editor where some hair guides would shift when editing certain parameters after moving the guides
  • Fixed an issue in the Conversion feature where the parameter Mouth > Neutral for beta male models would not be converted correctly
  • Fixed an issue in the Export screen where language changes would not be reflected in some parameters
  • Fixed an issue where some parameter names for glasses would be duplicated
  • Fixed an issue where mesh would collapse when exporting models with more than 64k hair vertices

■Changes

  • Changed the selection color of the fold/hide/lock icons in the list view
  • Changed the animation list on the Photo Booth to thumbnails
  • Changed the initial value of the Rename dialog to editable

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.

Long Boots

Changed files in this update

