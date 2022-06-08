Updated instructions on June 8, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8894204 · Last edited 8 June 2022 – 10:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Recaster camp has been updated.

The model has been updated.

All structures now need to be built near the forge or unfolded judge.

Turbine removed.

The forge now supplies heat evenly to all buildings that are not already overloaded. That is, the more forgings, the fewer buildings that are not overloaded, the faster the overload speed.