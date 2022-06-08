 Skip to content

Within the Range update for 8 June 2022

Updated instructions on June 8, 2022

Build 8894204

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Recaster camp has been updated.

The model has been updated.

All structures now need to be built near the forge or unfolded judge.

Turbine removed.

The forge now supplies heat evenly to all buildings that are not already overloaded. That is, the more forgings, the fewer buildings that are not overloaded, the faster the overload speed.

  1. Fixed a bug in the recaster building animation.

  2. Fixed pathfinding bug when moving to large buildings.

  3. Updated the recaster'S AI.

  4. Evil Beast now has a constant projectile trajectory.

