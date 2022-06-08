[ Patch Notes ] Jun 9, 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Adventurers!

In order to bring you better service, our servers will be undergoing maintenance.

Sorry for the inconvenience it will cause you.

■ Server maintenance

NA - June 8, 2022 - 5:30 pm PST/PDT

EU - June 9, 2022 - 2:30 am CET

Servers - All Servers

Estimated time: 4 - 8 hours

Content:

Servers’ routine maintenance Bless Pass "2022 Second Season" will be listed on the Lumena Shop Bless Pass "2022 Second Season" will start at 19:00 on June 9th, 2022 Auction house optimization: Now when the items are listed on the exchange, and the displaying time will be limited to 20 minutes Extension of backpacks, warehouses, and exchange favorites (By using Marketplace Favorites Expansion Ticket)

(1) Personal backpack extends to 200

(2) Personal warehouse extends to 140

(3) Account warehouse extends to 140

(4) Auction house favorites extend to 10

※ Note

During the maintenance, you will be temporarily unable to enter the server to play the game.

The maintenance will be delayed or advanced according to the maintenance situation, please be noted.

When the maintenance ends, the compensation items will be sent by mail. (once per account)

Please feel free to contact us if there is any problem or if you have suggestions for the game.

Thank you again for your support and love for Bless Unleashed!

Bless Unleashed VALOFE Team