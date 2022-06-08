Update patch notes for 8 June 2022

Fixed bug when driver animation didn't stop when the car was damaged.

Fixed bug when the car floats in the air when it damages.

The car engine sound now mutes when the menu is on.

Added ambient sound to the cave.

The escape button now closes all menus.

Added text content to Anarchists camps.

Fixed the car workstation in the bioscience yard that was bugged.

The car turn speed is now not affected by frame rate speed.