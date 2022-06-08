 Skip to content

Digitizer update for 8 June 2022

Update patch notes for 8 June 2022

Build 8894049 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug when driver animation didn't stop when the car was damaged.
Fixed bug when the car floats in the air when it damages.
The car engine sound now mutes when the menu is on.
Added ambient sound to the cave.
The escape button now closes all menus.
Added text content to Anarchists camps.
Fixed the car workstation in the bioscience yard that was bugged.
The car turn speed is now not affected by frame rate speed.

