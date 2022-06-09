 Skip to content

Swords of Legends Online update for 9 June 2022

Mysterious Costume Sets on Offer

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Make sure not to miss the mysterious costume sets available in the Crimson Coin Shop between 9th June and 16th June (10 AM server time respectively). The outfits were inspired by a long-forgotten cult of assassins, who once fought for the weak and destitute in Shenzhou. But when some of its members abused their special powers for their own perfidious purposes, the cult was disbanded and lost to the annals of history. Will you rekindle their memory? Don the robes of the Shadowblades and let your actions speak for themselves!

Costumes

Get up to 16% off the following costume variants:

  • Shadowblade Hideout
  • Shadowblade Light Water
  • Shadowblade Cold Shimmer

The costumes also teach you a secret emote. Enjoy the surprise!

