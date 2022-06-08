 Skip to content

Erannorth Chronicles update for 8 June 2022

Hi folks,

One (hopefully) last 'hotfix' before I leave you alone for my summer vacation. It updates the card pricing algorithm to match the latest changes; card prices will no longer fluctuate per refresh but remain persistent across the entire campaign. They'll still get any retroactive adjustments from your Charisma and perks.

Hotfix - 08/06 # 1.039.8a

  • Card prices will remain persistent for the campaign duration (aside from any retroactive adjustments from Charisma & Perks.)
  • Initial card prices are affected by the world seed and the original Settlement Tiers. Larger settlements have more options, but life in them is more expensive.
  • Each card copy owned will further increase the value of the cards.
  • Boosted slightly the Max Farthings capacity earned by Pack Rat, Pirate Stronghold & Trader Perk trees.
