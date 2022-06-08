Greetings players! The new hotfix (0.8.22) is now live on all of the platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Fixed the crash that appeared when a lot of animals would start eating at the same time.

Fixed the crash that appeared when settlers would return from a caravan.

Fixed the issue that caused the multiplication of research books in some cases, after loading.

Fixed the issue that caused settlers to bug out and stop doing anything in the late game.

Fixed the issue that prevented rooms from properly being detected.

Fixed the issues where on load the list of resources would be incomplete, resulting in settlers not wanting to take resources from stockpiles to produce or equip.

Fixed the issue where training and harvesting on stairs would result in an infinite loop of chasing the animal (This might appear off visually, but it works).

Fixed the issue that prevented animals from aging, upon starting the new game.