Update 2.15.1.146

Ground vehicles

In the marker-less game modes, 1st generation ATGMs do not fall on the ground anymore when switching to binoculars.

Sho't — a bug has been fixed with the minimal gun depression angle over the engine compartment. The minimal angle has been corrected from +5 to 0 degrees (report)

Aircraft

F-104S.ASA — a bug has been fixed with a missed gun in custom weapon presets in xray mode.

— a bug has been fixed with a missed gun in custom weapon presets in xray mode. F-4C Phantom II — a bug has been fixed where the belly-mounted gun was displayed in the xray mode instead of installed wing gun pods.

Other

Initial speed of attacker and bomber aircraft in Ground Arcade battles has been increased (fighters’ speed remains): from 600 to 680 kph in sessions of BR 7.3 — 9.7; from 700 to 800 kph in sessions of BR 10+.

Aircraft setup in Ground Arcade battles has been updated: IL-28Sh and Me 262 C-2b — have been removed in session of BR 7.3 — 8.3; AH-1S early and BO 105 PAH-1 — have been removed in sessions of BR 8.0 — 9.0; UH-1D (Germany) — a bug has been fixed with incorrect weapons in the setup with unguided rockets.



