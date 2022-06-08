UPGUN 2.0 IS AVAILABLE

**

And more than an update, the game code has been completely rewritten from scratch to accommodate future updates. That's why it took us so long.

The game is also free to play now!

_more info here : _https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1575870/view/3211639524384367098

New game mode!



Now play in Team Deathmatch for up to 8 players! Choose your team and cooperate with your friends to subdue your opponents.

Take advantage of the new gamemode specific skills!

LOCAL BUFF

Apply a boost to nearby players and yourself for 10 seconds.

The first level increases:

Damage by 12.5%.

Jump height by 10%.

Second level increases:

Damage by 15%.

Jump height by 10%.

Speed by 7.5%

Life by 15 hp

LOCAL BUFF MULTIPLIER (requires local buff)

Increase the power of your buff based on the number of players affected, group together for a much more powerful buff!

HEALING BULLETS

Grant the ability for your bullets to heal your allies by shooting them!

New map!

Fight on an oil rig! Probably the safest place to fight, just don't shoot the red barrels nor lean over the barriers.



The platform is composed of 3 floors all connected by several paths, a basement, a crane and a control station. It is probably the biggest map yet !

6 NEW SKILLS

(In addition to the gamemode specific skill.)



Charged spray (Ability)

Compress your weapon and empty your magazine in one go to overwhelm your opponents!

Self Repair (Ability)

Learn to repair yourself.

Heavy Bullets (Weapon upgrade)

Your bullets will be larger, deal more damage and will be affected by gravity.

Better Crits (Weapon Upgrade)

Boost the damage of your critical bullets.

Anti-Gravity Grenade (Grenade upgrade)

Sniper (Compromise)

Long distance shots deal way more damage ! (like way more if you do it)

BALANCE

Last Flame does less damage.

Omniscient no longer shows skills, but shows the life bar of nearby players.

Piercing bullets can pierce thicker walls if they go fast enough.

Redesigned the spawn code.

You get a life bonus at spawn.

Shooting a teleportation disk is now worth 180 points.

Removed "Life Exchange".

IMPLEMENTATION OF MUTATORS

In order to allow you to adjust your experience on UpGun as much as possible, in addition to the already existing settings, the update brings the support of mutators. The mutators are there to add or change a rule of the game in order to let you customize them more.

The update comes with 3 mutators:

Mystery cards

The distributed cards are hidden.

Big heads

Double the size of the robots head.

One shot

The slightest damage is fatal!

NEW FEATURES

Since the game was recoded from scratch, in addition to restoring the old features, we decided to improve the existing ones and add a few more.

New lighting system

The game's lighting has been completely redesigned to support a day/night cycle system and more accurate indoor lighting.

New damage indicators

Now your health is visible around the screen, cracks appear when you take damage.

In addition to that, an effect appears indicating the origin of the damage you take.

Interface redesigns

Many of the game's interfaces have been redesigned to be more readable, more efficient or just more aesthetic. The menus that have changed the most are: the game creation menu, the scoreboard and the game creation settings.



(You can now specify the desired level of default skills)

Fire extinguishers can explode

Fire extinguishers can now explode and put out nearby fires.

New rendering option

If your PC supports it, a new rendering option has been added to enable additional lighting.

And more to come!

In the coming months we will release several (free) updates with new skills to renew the list regularly!

FREE ARMOR

If you owned UpGun before the update or if you buy the DLC, you will earn an exclusive armor only available temporarily.



(the armor is available from June 8th to June 22nd, just launch the game to unlock it. Restarting the game is necessary to see it appear in the ingame inventory)

Other additions:

19 new achievements

Mapping is now automatically saved

New animations for the dash and slide

Spectators now appear as drones

New assets added to old maps

Added a Z-kill

Added a custom cursor to UpGun

Fireflies can appear at night on maps with greenery

Added a random event on the farm map

Added about 40 new cosmetics

New ambient sounds

Chameleon armor is no longer droppable (you keep it if you have it)

New IK system for the robot's legs

Explosions can now deflect projectiles

New hit sound

New sound effects

You can now ban players from your lobby

You can now kick or ban players from your game while playing

2 new unlockable trophies on the game menu

Added a player ID verification system. (contact me if you think you need to be verified)

Optimizations

Big optimization of particle systems

Huge network optimization

Animation optimization

Compressions of some textures

Bug fixes

The game has been recoded in its entirety, the bugs mentioned here that appeared before on UpGun are not all really corrected, but they are absent from the new version of the game (the result is the same, these bugs are no longer there)

Incoherent shadows fixed

Correction of the ping value

Fixed the idle animation that was sliding a bit

Fixed the bug that displayed different leading players when the scores were equal.

The ball in the lobby no longer pushes the players up

Fixed persistent inputs.

If you have the free version of UpGun, some of the content of the update is only available here :

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1977800/UpGun__FullGame/

Thanks for the support !