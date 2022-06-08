Update 1.1.1 - some fixes

Changes:

Jump power is increased a bit. It is now easier to reach some surfaces.

Some help signs changes.

Bug fixes:

Stardust ability now can't hurt some objects (mostly on bossfights).

Some enemy spawners had a chance to be completely turned off.

Fixed some performance issues.

"It is a feature, not a bug"

You can use an item that is not selected by abusing the pause system. I am not planning on removing this feature. This feature is used in the speedrun, so I decided to let it be.