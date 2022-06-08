Stroppo Week

A very special event takes place from 8th till 15th June.

According to the new Cube Racer 2 music video we will celebrate this piece of art in the game itself. Even if the text of the song is German it's worth for everybody to listen to it!

The event includes the following content:

Stroppo music video screen in the main menu

Stroppo event rewards which you can collect in the main menu

A Stroppo challenge map!

Stroppo flags (are actually there for at least two weeks now, whoops)

Confetti

A Stroppo playing Cube Racer again at 20pm UTC+1 on June 8th

A new racetrack, dedicated completely to the wonders of Stroppo

See you all online dressed with the fitting Stroppo cube skins of course!