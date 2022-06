Share · View all patches · Build 8892903 · Last edited 8 June 2022 – 06:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.2 is a small one, but it was a very "I should add these things".

Things added:

Added new rare fish

remodeled upstairs (yes, with a bed/nest too!)

added camera scroll when outside

added achivements!

added some small details (and secrets)

While it's nothing major, hope you all enjoy!