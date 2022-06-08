 Skip to content

Ninja Sneaking R update for 8 June 2022

Bug Fixes & Adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 8892890

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that when attacked by another player, the player would get stuck in the background above.
Fixed a bug that "hours" and "minutes" did not return to 0 after returning to the title.
Adjusted the difficulty level of stage 20.
Changed the restart position for stages 50 and 97.

