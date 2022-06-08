 Skip to content

Voidwalkers: The Gates Of Hell update for 8 June 2022

Update (Version 1.1.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 8892613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This is a pretty big update that includes a lot of bug fixes and a new feature that was requested recently.

I've also created a new gameplay trailer that shows more of the game!

  • Added a weapon upgrade system.
  • Added a teleporter that takes you to a hidden area of the game.
  • Fixed some blockages in the Underground Facility map that prevented zombies from moving.
  • Fixed some issues with the player's shadow.
  • Fixed an issue where the player could jump out of the map in the Underground Facility map.
  • Removed water collisions in the Underground Facility map.
  • Fixed the boss spawn in the Underground Facility map.
  • Increased the time for the zombie spawn rate so zombies spawn a little slower.
  • Added a notification for when the random weapon box teleports.
  • Fixed an issue that showed the user the wrong price for certain traps and perks.

Thank you all for your continued feedback and support!

