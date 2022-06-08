Update (Version 1.1.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 8892613 · Last edited 8 June 2022 – 05:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

This is a pretty big update that includes a lot of bug fixes and a new feature that was requested recently.

I've also created a new gameplay trailer that shows more of the game!

Added a weapon upgrade system.

Added a teleporter that takes you to a hidden area of the game.

Fixed some blockages in the Underground Facility map that prevented zombies from moving.

Fixed some issues with the player's shadow.

Fixed an issue where the player could jump out of the map in the Underground Facility map.

Removed water collisions in the Underground Facility map.

Fixed the boss spawn in the Underground Facility map.

Increased the time for the zombie spawn rate so zombies spawn a little slower.

Added a notification for when the random weapon box teleports.

Fixed an issue that showed the user the wrong price for certain traps and perks.

Thank you all for your continued feedback and support!