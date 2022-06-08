Update (Version 1.1.0)

Hey everyone!
This is a pretty big update that includes a lot of bug fixes and a new feature that was requested recently.
I've also created a new gameplay trailer that shows more of the game!
- Added a weapon upgrade system.
- Added a teleporter that takes you to a hidden area of the game.
- Fixed some blockages in the Underground Facility map that prevented zombies from moving.
- Fixed some issues with the player's shadow.
- Fixed an issue where the player could jump out of the map in the Underground Facility map.
- Removed water collisions in the Underground Facility map.
- Fixed the boss spawn in the Underground Facility map.
- Increased the time for the zombie spawn rate so zombies spawn a little slower.
- Added a notification for when the random weapon box teleports.
- Fixed an issue that showed the user the wrong price for certain traps and perks.
Thank you all for your continued feedback and support!
Changed files in this update