Mega Food rebalance pass two

This is the second pass of the food and item re-balance. This pass substantially updated food and recipe items in the world. In addition to balance changes, there are lots of UI and feedback updates across the board when using items.

v0.5.23

-Improved Text readability on some items with long text names in the inventory menu

-Update to food costs and recipe creation costs across lots of objects. In general food provides much more benefit now and recipe costs are cheaper and provide more benefit.

-Setup some new food items like cooked fish

-Setup a on-screen error report to display when breakwaters cant create folders/files on disc. Normally this is because antivirus is blocking it.

-Setup additional UI feedback when you are actively gaining stats from food items

-Setup a way to gain Sprint stat and Oxygen stat from food consumption

-Improved various UI and Item descriptions

-Setup talking animations on NPC during mission conversations