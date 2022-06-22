Pixelmash 2022.2 Released With Full Vector Layer Support

Pixel art animation using vectors and tweening? We’re very excited to announce the release of Pixelmash 2022.2 with a huge new feature we’ve been planning for a long time: fully editable vector layers! You can now create, edit, and animate vector-based pixel art with ease, including animation tweening support.

Non-destructive vector layers in a pixel art app unlock limitless possibilities. Make fluid organic animations without having to hand-draw every in-between frame, create and change complex shapes with ease, and make pixel art that works at any resolution, all without having to leave Pixelmash. You can seamlessly mix and match vector layers with traditional pixel layers, and of course all of Pixelmash’s powerful layer effects work on any vector layer just like they would on a standard pixel layer.